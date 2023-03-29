Decentralized Social Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $318,084.16 (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $106.69 million and $318,084.16 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.13 or 0.00035269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

