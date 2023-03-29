DeFiChain (DFI) Achieves Market Cap of $374.44 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001937 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $374.44 million and $4.91 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 998,444,866 coins and its circulating supply is 680,814,169 coins. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

