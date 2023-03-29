Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 757.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.28%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCTH shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

