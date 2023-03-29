Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the February 28th total of 194,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 820,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.15% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRMA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,856. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. Dermata Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $23.52.

Dermata Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DRMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dermata Therapeutics will post -21.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Dermata Therapeutics from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

