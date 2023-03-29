Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,806 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up 1.2% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,967,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,410,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.