dForce USD (USX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.15 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $39.15 million and approximately $2,637.86 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00324199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012019 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00021059 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001064 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 91.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000607 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000195 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,381,895 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00577491 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $4,315.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.