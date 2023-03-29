dForce USD (USX) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $39.43 million and $2,639.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00318246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00011944 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00020822 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 91.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000612 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000195 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,412,894 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00577491 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $4,315.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

