Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as low as C$0.14. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 59,562 shares traded.

Diamcor Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.