Diligent Investors LLC Acquires 1,237 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

BX traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $84.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,455. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.43.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

See Also

