Diligent Investors LLC Buys 5,216 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.27.

Edison International Stock Up 1.5 %

EIX traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.75. The stock had a trading volume of 545,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,812. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.38%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

