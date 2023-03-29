Diligent Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Valvoline Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 340,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,667. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The company had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.