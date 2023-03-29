Diligent Investors LLC Purchases 1,032 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,029 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.8% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 36,226,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,506,199. The firm has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.