Diligent Investors LLC Sells 499 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SYF shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

