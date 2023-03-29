Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.72 and last traded at $32.92. 1,902,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 11,509,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 228.2% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 37,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,789 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

