Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading Up 5.6%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.89. 16,054,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 46,006,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 11.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

