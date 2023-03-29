Disciplined Investments LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IWF traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.97. 494,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

