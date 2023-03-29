Dogecoin Market Cap Hits $9.83 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0741 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $9.83 billion and approximately $270.34 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00327463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012528 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000705 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000633 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

