DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Price Up 5.6%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.59. Approximately 6,116,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 13,236,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

DraftKings Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,305,394.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,142,924 shares of company stock worth $21,754,786. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 360,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,326 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 679,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 38,734 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

