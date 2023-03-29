Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Duke Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $94.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day moving average is $98.21. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

