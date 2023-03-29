Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,089,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 2,437,833 shares.The stock last traded at $11.30 and had previously closed at $11.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 116,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,021,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,048,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,415,000 after buying an additional 1,329,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 482,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

