Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Down 94.0% in March

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIC. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the fourth quarter worth $3,054,660,000,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 31.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the first quarter worth $106,000.
Eagle Point Income Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE EIC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.07. 7,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.24.
Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend
Eagle Point Income Company Profile
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
Read More
