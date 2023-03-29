Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Down 94.0% in March

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIC. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the fourth quarter worth $3,054,660,000,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 31.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the first quarter worth $106,000.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EIC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.07. 7,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.24.

Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

(Get Rating)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.