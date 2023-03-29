Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 2.7% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.40. 405,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,396. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

