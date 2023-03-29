Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Grows Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 110.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,824 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.21% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,292,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,411,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after purchasing an additional 249,013 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,035,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 172.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 942,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 597,101 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1,336.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 892,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 830,134 shares during the period.

Shares of CGGR stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 215,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $28.37.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

