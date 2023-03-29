Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.94 Million Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 656.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV owned 0.10% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,818 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,303,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 495,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,788,000 after purchasing an additional 389,111 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 410,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 311,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,110,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CMF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,735,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,184. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $58.31.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

