Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Sells 982 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 12.5% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $25,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.90. The stock had a trading volume of 619,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,230. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04. The company has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

