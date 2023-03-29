Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Takes Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYG. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.88. 18,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,548. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $76.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.66.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

