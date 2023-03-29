Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,040. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.74.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

