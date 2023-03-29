Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,701 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 628,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 50,322,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,774,602. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $129.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

