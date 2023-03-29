Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Update

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 322.2% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS:EKTAY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. 1,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,077. Elekta AB has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.0809 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.
Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.
