Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Update

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 322.2% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EKTAY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. 1,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,077. Elekta AB has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.0809 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded Elekta AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elekta AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

(Get Rating)

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.