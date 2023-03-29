Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 109.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.50. 578,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,887,075 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

