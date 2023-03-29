Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Update

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 221.6% from the February 28th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 116.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares during the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ECF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,966. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

(Get Rating)

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.