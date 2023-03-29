Emerald Advisors LLC Acquires 3,312 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.5% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 41,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 31,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.93. 1,874,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.33. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

