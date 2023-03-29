Emerald Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 0.6% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 4.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allstate Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.08.

NYSE:ALL traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.08.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

