Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,721,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,930 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,415 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,609,000 after purchasing an additional 733,921 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Enbridge by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,559,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $861,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,400 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,227,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $757,122,000 after purchasing an additional 693,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,669. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enbridge Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

