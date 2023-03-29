Energi (NRG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $160,489.28

Energi (NRG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and $160,489.28 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00060802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00039789 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017683 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,029,830 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

