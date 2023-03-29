Energi Reaches Market Cap of $14.51 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $14.51 million and approximately $156,546.71 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00061047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00040342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018174 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,036,803 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.