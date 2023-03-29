EOS Price Reaches $1.15 (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. EOS has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and $124.21 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00004040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004576 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003686 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001134 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,086,735,704 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.