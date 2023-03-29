Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $785.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $755.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.94.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $683.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $706.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $654.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. Equinix has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $776.35.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total value of $934,955.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,645,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

