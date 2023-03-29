Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

USB stock opened at $35.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,705,000 after buying an additional 1,441,430 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,820,000 after acquiring an additional 210,054 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,935,157,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.