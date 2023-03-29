Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Barclays cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.22). Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 83.07%. The business had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,128,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,889,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,222,000 after buying an additional 70,005 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,606,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $916,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.