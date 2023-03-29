ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:TETF) Shares Up 0.2%

ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:TETF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.47. 13,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 460% from the average session volume of 2,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.
ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF (TETF)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.