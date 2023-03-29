Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 1,253 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,128,897,000 after buying an additional 993,916 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,102,137,000 after buying an additional 1,102,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after buying an additional 5,020,078 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after buying an additional 12,292,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,348,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,031,000 after buying an additional 960,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,254. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

