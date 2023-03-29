Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,118. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.49. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.97. The stock has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Barclays upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.39.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.