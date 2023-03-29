Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $35,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,861 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,169,000 after acquiring an additional 242,396 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 553,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,158,000 after acquiring an additional 291,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.13. The company had a trading volume of 328,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,957. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $119.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

