Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,870 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 152,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.07. 2,706,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,463. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average of $85.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.