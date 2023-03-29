Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 891,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,570 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.2% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.11% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $70,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,209,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,958,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $74.92. The stock had a trading volume of 864,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,153. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

