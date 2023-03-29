Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Up 7%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.57. 2,384,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 13,592,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Farfetch in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Farfetch from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). The business had revenue of $629.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.97 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 15.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 124,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 42,006 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

