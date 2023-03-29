Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires Shares of 3,855 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000. Elevance Health makes up 1.4% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,006,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,648,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Elevance Health by 350.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 360,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,905,000 after buying an additional 280,100 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,792,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ELV opened at $458.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

