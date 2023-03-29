Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 111,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 426,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after buying an additional 133,930 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 22,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 29,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

