Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $117.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $128.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.32.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

